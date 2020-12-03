Last updated on Dec 03, 2020, 04:40 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung's much-awaited Galaxy S21 series of smartphones are likely to go official in January 2021. In the latest development, fresh renders of the S21+ model have been leaked by Pigtou.
Separately, a South Korean blog has tipped the prices of the S21 lineup, claiming that the new flagships will be cheaper than their S20 counterparts.
Here's our roundup.
The Samsung Galaxy S21+ will have a premium metal-glass body with a tiny punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera and ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, it will house a triple camera module.
The handset will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner. It will be offered in Silver, Black, and Violet colors.
The Samsung Galaxy S21+ will offer a triple rear camera module, including a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. On the front, it will have a 12MP selfie shooter.
The Samsung Galaxy S21+ will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 4,800mAh battery with fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
As per the blog, the S21+ should start at around $1,050 (roughly Rs. 77,200) - $49 cheaper than the S20+. The report also claims the standard S21 and the top-of-the-line S21 Ultra will cost about $850 (roughly Rs. 62,500) and $1,250 (roughly Rs. 92,000), respectively.
