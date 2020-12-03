Samsung's much-awaited Galaxy S21 series of smartphones are likely to go official in January 2021. In the latest development, fresh renders of the S21+ model have been leaked by Pigtou. Separately, a South Korean blog has tipped the prices of the S21 lineup, claiming that the new flagships will be cheaper than their S20 counterparts. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21+: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ will have a premium metal-glass body with a tiny punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera and ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, it will house a triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner. It will be offered in Silver, Black, and Violet colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ will offer a triple rear camera module, including a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. On the front, it will have a 12MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 4,800mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

