COVID-19 vaccines are expected to receive emergency use authorization from Indian regulatory authorities by the end of December or early January, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr. Randeep Guleria said on Thursday. The statement comes a day after the United Kingdom had given emergency approval to the US drugmaker Pfizer and German firm BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine. Here are more details.

Details 'Hopefully, emergency approval will come by December-end, early-January'

According to ANI, Dr. Guleria said, "In India, we now have vaccines which are in their final-stage trials. (We're) hopeful that by the end of this month or early next month we should get emergency use authorization from Indian regulatory authorities to start giving vaccines to the public." Citing data, Dr. Guleria assured that the vaccines have been found safe and effective.

Safety 'Good data available that vaccines are very safe'

Dr. Guleria said, "There is good data available that the vaccines are very safe," adding that their safety and efficacy have not been compromised. He said no significant serious adverse events have been observed among the 70,000-80,000 trial volunteers who received the vaccine. Speaking about an alleged serious adverse event in Chennai, he said the finding was "incidental" and not related to the vaccine.

Work for vaccine distribution plan on at 'war-footing'

Dr. Guleria said, "Work is going on at war-footing both at Centre and state levels for vaccine distribution plan in terms of maintaining the cold-chain, having appropriate storehouses available, developing strategy, training vaccinators, and availability of syringes." He said sufficient doses will not be available initially and the government would focus on priority groups, such as the elderly, people with comorbidities, and frontline workers.

Related news UK approves vaccines; Indians mull travel plans

On Wednesday, the UK had given emergency approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, for which doses will be available next week. Travel agents told news agency PTI that they have started receiving inquires from Indians who wish to travel to the UK immediately to get the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the UK has said that early doses will focus on priority groups and frontline workers.

Information India has seen decline in coronavirus infections: Dr. Guleria

Dr. Guleria also mentioned that India has seen a decline in coronavirus infections. He urged people to continue complying with COVID-19 appropriate behavior adding that there could be a "big change" if the same is followed for the next three months.

Outbreak How bad is the outbreak in India?