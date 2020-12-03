OPPO's Reno5 5G-series, which reportedly includes the Reno5 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G, and Reno5 Pro+ 5G models, is expected to be launched in China on December 10. In the latest development, the vanilla Reno5 5G and Reno5 Pro 5G handsets have been listed on Chinese e-retailer JD.com, revealing their key specifications and features. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Reno5 5G-series: At a glance

As per the leaks, the OPPO Reno5 5G-series will offer a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a quad rear camera setup. The standard Reno5 will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, while both Reno5 Pro and Pro+ will sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with curved edges. All the three models will have a Full-HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Reno5 5G and Reno5 Pro 5G will offer a quad rear camera system including a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP shooters. The Reno5 Pro+ will have a similar setup but with a 50MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP snapper. For selfies, the trio will have a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Reno5 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G, and Reno5 Pro+ 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 765G, a Dimensity 1000+, and a Snapdragon 865 chipset, respectively. Under the hood, the vanilla model will pack a 4,300mAh battery, while the Pro and Pro+ models will get a 4,350mAh and 4,500mAh battery, respectively. The handsets will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and support 65W fast-charging.

Information How much will they cost?