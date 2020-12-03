OPPO is expected to launch its flagship Find X3 smartphone in early-2021. In the latest update, the company's Chief 5G Scientist, Henry Tang, has confirmed that the handset will be powered by the recently-announced Snapdragon 888 chipset. As per the reports, the Find X3 will feature a high refresh rate AMOLED screen, triple rear cameras, and flagship-grade internals. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Find X3: At a glance

The OPPO Find X3 is likely to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and curved screen edges. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit. The handset is expected to bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an integrated fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Find X3 will reportedly have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto shooter. On the front, it will get a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Find X3 will draw power from the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?