OPPO is expected to launch its premium Reno5 Pro 5G model in China in the coming weeks. In the latest development, two variants of the handset, carrying model numbers PDSM00 and PDST00, have been spotted on the HDR10+ certification site. According to the listing, both the variants of the upcoming Reno5 Pro 5G will offer an HDR10+ display.

Design and display OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G: At a glance

As per the leaks, the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera module. The device is expected to bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, HDR10+ support, and an integrated fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G will reportedly have a quad rear camera system comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it will offer a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 4,250mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?