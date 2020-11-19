DisplayMate, a company that tests screens on phones, tablets and other consumer products, has given iPhone 12 Pro Max the 'Best Smartphone Display' award. The test results show impressive performance across the board with the iPhone 12 Pro Max breaking 10 performance records to grab the highest-ever Display Performance Grade of A+. Here are more details.

Records broken 'iPhone 12 Pro Max's display is visually indistinguishable from perfect'

According to DisplayMate, the iPhone 12 Pro Max's display has the highest absolute color accuracy of 0.9 JNCD, making it "visually indistinguishable from perfect." It has the highest screen brightness for OLED smartphones, highest contrast ratio, as well as highest image contrast accuracy and intensity scale accuracy. It also has the lowest screen reflectance and smallest brightness variation with viewing angle.

Design and display Recalling the iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max features a premium metal-glass body with flat-edges, 'Ceramic Shield' protection on the front, and an IP68 build quality. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The phone bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1284x2778 pixels) OLED screen, with the wide notch housing the Face ID biometric system. It is available in Silver, Graphite, Gold, and Pacific Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP (f/1.6) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) telephoto lens, a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera, and a LiDAR scanner. On the front, it offers a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood