Expanding its portfolio of affordable smartphones, Gionee has launched two versions of the M12. One model is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset while the other gets the Helio A25 processor. In terms of other specifications, both the handsets have the same hardware including a punch-hole design, quad rear cameras, and a 5,100mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Gionee M12: At a glance

The Gionee M12 has a plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.55-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Magic Green and Dazzling Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Gionee M12 has a quad rear camera unit that comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP depth sensors. On the front, it houses a 16MP camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Gionee M12 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22/Helio A25 chipset, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,100mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?