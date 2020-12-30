Flipkart's 'Mobile's Year End Sale' is currently live in India with attractive deals and discounts available on best-selling smartphones. Under the sale, which will end on December 31, the e-commerce giant is also providing massive discounts on some of the popular flagship handsets including the likes of iPhone 11 Pro, Mi 10T, and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. Here's a sneak-peek.

Phone #1 iQOO 3

In the sale, the iQOO 3 is available at Rs. 29,990 (MRP: Rs. 37,990). The handset has a punch-hole design with a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It packs a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support.

Information iQOO 3 features a 48MP quad rear camera unit

The iQOO 3 offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Mi 10T

As part of the year-end sale, the Mi 10T is available at Rs. 37,999 (MRP: Rs. 42,999). The handset has a punch-hole design with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is fueled by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Information Mi 10T offers a 64MP triple rear camera setup

The Mi 10T sports a triple rear camera system comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it packs a 20MP (f/2.2) camera.

Phone #3 Samsung Galaxy Note10+

Samsung Galaxy Note10+ can be bought at Rs. 54,999 (MRP: Rs. 85,000). The smartphone features a metal-glass body with a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) AMOLED screen, an integrated fingerprint reader, and a multipurpose stylus. At the heart, it has a Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9825 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support.

Information Samsung Galaxy Note10+: For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Samsung Galaxy Note10+ has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.5-2.4) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.1) telephoto lens, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a ToF 3D depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 10MP (f/2.2) camera on the front side.

Phone #4 iPhone 11 Pro

Lastly, buyers can purchase the iPhone 11 Pro at Rs. 79,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,06, 600). The device features a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (1125x2436 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a Face ID biometric setup, and IP68-rated build quality. It is powered by an A13 Bionic chipset, 4GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 3,046mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information What's the camera like on the iPhone 11 Pro?