The Centre on Wednesday once again extended the deadline for individuals to file Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for FY2019-20, providing huge relief to taxpayers. The last date has now been extended by 10 days from December 31, 2020, to January 10, 2021. This is the third extension by the government in view of the challenges faced by taxpayers due to COVID-19 outbreak. Here's more.

To recall, the original deadline for filing the ITRs was on July 31, which was first extended till November 30 and then again till December 31 for the second time. "In view of the continued challenges faced by taxpayers in meeting statutory compliances due to outbreak of COVID-19, the Govt further extends the dates for various compliances (sic)," tweeted the Income Tax Department.

It is important to note that the extension of the deadline to January 10, 2021, applies to individuals whose accounts need not be audited and those who usually file the returns using the ITR-1 or ITR-4 forms. Meanwhile, for those individuals who are required to get their accounts audited as well as companies, the deadline has been extended to February 15.

Also, the last date to file ITRs for taxpayers required to produce reports in respect of international/specified domestic transactions has been extended to February 15, 2021. The deadline for making declarations under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme has been extended to January 31. The new deadline for furnishing of annual returns under Section-44 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 is February 28.

Providing relief to small- and middle-class taxpayers, the Centre has extended the last date for paying self-assessment tax as well. For taxpayers whose self-assessment tax liability is up to Rs. 1 lakh, the new deadline is February 15.

