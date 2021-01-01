Samsung has started releasing Android 11-based One UI 3.0 stable update for the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ in Europe. As per the changelog, the firmware brings a refreshed UI, chat bubbles, one-time permissions, media playback widget, new conversations section in the notifications panel, and improvements to the stock Samsung keyboard. The update also bumps the Android security patch to December 2020.

Details about the update

The update, carrying version number N97xFXXU6ETLL, is currently rolling out in Germany and is expected to reach more regions in the coming days. Users can manually check for the firmware by going to Settings >Software update.

Design and display Here's recalling the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+

As far as their specifications are concerned, the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, ultra-slim bezels, an IP68 rating, and a built-in stylus. The former has a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen while the latter sports a 6.8-inch (1440x3040 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display. Both the handsets also offer an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.5-2.4) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.1) telephoto camera. The Note10+ has a similar camera arrangement but with an additional ToF 3D depth lens. Up front, both the devices carry a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood