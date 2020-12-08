Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S21 series of smartphones on January 14. In the latest development, tipster @UniverseIce has revealed the rear camera details of the S21 Ultra. As per the tip-off, the S21 Ultra will offer a penta camera setup, including a 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor, which is an upgrade over the ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor available on the S20 Ultra.

Cameras S21 Ultra will get a 10x periscope zoom lens

The penta rear camera setup of the S21 Ultra will comprise a 108MP ISOCELL HM3 primary sensor with 9-in-1 binning support and Super PD autofocus. The primary camera will be joined by a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP (3x zoom) telephoto camera, a 10MP (10x zoom) periscope lens, and a Laser autofocus unit. For selfies, it will have a 40MP camera.

Design and display Design-wise, it will have ultra-slim bezels and a metal-glass construction

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a metal-glass body with ultra-slim bezels, a punch-hole cut-out, and an IP68-rated build quality. It will bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3220 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. The handset is likely to be offered in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver color options.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 processor, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?