Realme has launched two new color options for its budget-friendly Q2 Pro model. The new shades, called Sea Blue and White Fantasy, join the existing Leather Gray and Rainbow models which were unveiled in October. The Sea Blue option has a bluish gradient design while the White Fantasy variant offers an iridescent finish. However, in terms of hardware and pricing, they remain unchanged.

Design and display Realme Q2 Pro: At a glance

The Realme Q2 Pro features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is now available in Leather Gray, Rainbow, Sea Blue, and Fantasy White colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Q2 Pro has a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme Q2 Pro draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?