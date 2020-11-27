OPPO is working to launch the 5G model of its A53 smartphone that debuted in India in August. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on China Mobile, revealing its key specifications and pricing details. As per the leaks, the upcoming OPPO A53 5G will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset and triple rear cameras.

Design and display OPPO A53 5G: At a glance

As per the listing, the OPPO A53 5G will offer a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in Black, White Purple, and Silver Red color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO A53 5G will sport a triple rear camera module including a 16MP primary lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, it will have an 8MP front-facing shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A53 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7 and house a 3,945mAh battery. On the connectivity front, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?