Samsung is expected to launch its affordable 5G smartphone, the Galaxy A32 5G, sometime in early-2021. In the latest development, case renders of the phone have leaked online, giving us a fair idea about its looks and key features. As per the renders, the Galaxy A32 5G will have a waterdrop notch design, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple rear cameras, and a Type-C port.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is expected to feature a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will house a vertically-stacked triple camera module. The handset is likely to bear a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a pixel density of 268ppi.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will sport a triple rear camera system comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and another depth camera. On the front, it will have a single selfie snapper but its specifications are unknown as of now.

Internals Under the hood

The hardware details of the upcoming Galaxy A32 5G are scarce at the moment. However, it is expected to house an entry-level 5G chipset, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It is likely to run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?