Xiaomi is expected to launch its budget-friendly Redmi Note 9T in January 2021. It will be a rebranded version of China's Redmi Note 9 5G. In the latest development, the smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench (version 5.2.5), revealing its key specifications. According to the listing, the handset will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, 4GB of RAM, and boot Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Technicality What is Geekbench and how does it grade CPU performance?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that grades processors based on single-core or multi-core performances. While calculating multi-core scores, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The same process is applied to achieve single-core results as well. Notably, the faster a chipset fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information What score did Redmi Note 9T receive?

The Redmi Note 9T appeared on Geekbench with model number M2007J22G. The listing, which was uploaded on December 30, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 598 and a multi-core score of 1,760.

Design and display Redmi Note 9T: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Redmi Note 9T will offer a punch-hole design and thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will pack a circular-shaped triple camera module. The handset is likely to bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 9T will sport a triple rear camera unit including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it will feature a 13MP (f/2.3) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9T will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset will boot on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?