South Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy F62 smartphone in India in the first quarter of 2021. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing some of its key specifications. As per the listing, it will come with an Exynos 9825 processor, 6GB of RAM, and shall run on Android 11. Here's our roundup.

What scores did Samsung Galaxy F62 receive?

The Samsung Galaxy F62 appeared on Geekbench with model number SM-E625F. The listing, which was uploaded on December 2, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 763 and a multi-core score of 1,952.

Samsung Galaxy F62: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy F62 will have an edge-to-edge display with a waterdrop-shaped notch. Meanwhile, on the rear, there will be a quad camera setup. The handset should get a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy F62 will have a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, there should be a single 32MP snapper for taking selfies.

Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy F62 will draw power from an octa-core Exynos 9825 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). The device will run on Android 11 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. It should offer support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

What about the pricing?