Alongside the Reno5 5G and Reno5 Pro 5G, Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is rumored to launch the Reno5 Pro+ smartphone on December 10. As for the highlights, the handset will have a punch-hole display and an electrochromic back cover. It will also sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX7xx series primary snapper. Here are more details.

Design and display OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G: At a glance

The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G will have a punch-hole screen with a significant bottom bezel and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, there will be a quad camera setup. The handset should sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and an electrochromic back cover.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G will have a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX7xx series primary sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide camera. However, the resolutions of the fourth camera as well as the selfie snapper are unknown yet.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset. It should be coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device should run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It should support connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?