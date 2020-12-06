A new Nokia smartphone with model number TA-1335 has been spotted on the Chinese tech certification portal TENAA. Interestingly, it bears similarity to the Nokia C3. As for the highlights, the device will have a compact form, a single rear camera, and a 2,500mAh battery. A 3.5mm headphone jack and a fingerprint scanner will also be there. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Nokia TA-1335: At a glance

The Nokia TA-1335 will have a conventional display with a selfie snapper housed in the bezel. On the rear, there will be a single camera. The handset should sport a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) LCD screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio. A fingerprint reader will also be present for the secure authentication of biometric data.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia TA-1335 will have an 8MP rear camera and another 8MP snapper at the front for taking selfies and video calling. Both of them will be accompanied by an LED flash.

Internals Under the hood

The Nokia TA-1335 will be powered by a quad-core processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage. The device should run on Android 10 and pack a 2,500mAh battery. It should also offer support for the latest connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Information What about the pricing?