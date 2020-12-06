Tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted two handsets bearing model numbers LM-K420EMW and LM-K520EMW on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. They are believed to be the LG K42 and LG K52, respectively, and might be launched here soon. As for the highlights, the duo comes with a punch-hole design, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

LG could soon launch its LG K42 and LG K52 smartphones in India, as both have now received the Indian BIS certification.#LG #LGK42 #LGK52 pic.twitter.com/hpK8nmweNi — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 4, 2020

Design and display LG K42, LG K52: At a glance

The LG K42 and LG K52 feature a punch-hole design with prominent bezels. On the rear, there is a quad camera setup. The handsets sport a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. Further, the former comes with a 3D Sound Engine for optimal sound output.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

LG K52 has four rear cameras including, a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. There is a 13MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper. Meanwhile, on the rear, the K42 gets a 13MP main camera, 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. An 8MP front camera captures selfies.

Internals Under the hood

The LG K42 and K52 draw power from an octa-core Helio P22 and Helio P35 chipset, respectively, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The handsets run on Android 10 and draw power from a 4,000mAh battery. They offer support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?