Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A52 5G model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer has leaked the renders of the upcoming handset. As per the images, the A52 5G will have a punch-hole design, a 'Glasstic' (plastic material that looks like glass) rear panel, and a rectangular quad camera unit. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will feature a punch-hole design with noticeable bezels, a metal frame, and a 'Glasstic' body. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 159.9x75.1x8.4mm (nearly 10mm with the rear camera bump).

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will reportedly have a quad rear camera system, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth camera, and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, it will offer a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 750G processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?