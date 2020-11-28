Samsung is expected to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M02 in India in the coming days. The product page of the handset has gone live, hinting at its imminent arrival. However, the product page listing has no information about its specifications; it just mentions the model number: SM-M025F/DS. It is expected to be the rebranded version of Galaxy A02.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M02: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy M02 will feature a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. The handset is expected to sport a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M02 is likely to have a dual rear camera system that comprises a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it will house an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M02 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset, combined with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 3,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?