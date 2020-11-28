Last updated on Nov 28, 2020, 06:20 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung is expected to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M02 in India in the coming days. The product page of the handset has gone live, hinting at its imminent arrival.
However, the product page listing has no information about its specifications; it just mentions the model number: SM-M025F/DS. It is expected to be the rebranded version of Galaxy A02.
As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy M02 will feature a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.
The handset is expected to sport a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9.
The Samsung Galaxy M02 is likely to have a dual rear camera system that comprises a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it will house an 8MP front-facing camera.
The Samsung Galaxy M02 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset, combined with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 3,500mAh battery with fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy M02. However, looking at the specifications and features of the smartphone, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 8,000.
