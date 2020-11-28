TCL is working to launch its mid-range smartphone, the TCL 20 5G in the first half of 2021. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has shared renders of the handset, revealing its design and key specifications. According to the report, the device will come with a Snapdragon 690 chipset, a triple rear camera unit, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here are more details.

Design and display TCL 20 5G: At a glance

As per the leaks, the TCL 20 5G will feature a punch-hole design and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will pack a rectangular-shaped triple camera system. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will also have a dedicated button for Google Assistant.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The TCL 20 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it will offer an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The TCL 20 5G will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 690 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based TCL UI and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. As for connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?