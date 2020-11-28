Micromax's recently-launched IN 1B smartphone is offered in two variants and both support different Android platforms. According to Gadgets360, the entry-level 2GB RAM variant boots Android 10 (Go edition) whereas the 4GB RAM model ships with regular Android 10. However, except for built-in memory, storage, and OS differences, both the variants share the same hardware. Here's our roundup.

Information What is Android Go platform?

Google's Android Go platform was introduced in 2017 as an optimized version of the regular Android OS for low-configuration smartphones. It comes pre-loaded with Go-branded apps like Google Go, Gmail Go, and Maps Go, which load faster, use less data, and take up less space.

Design and display Micromax IN 1B: At a glance

Micromax IN 1B has a plastic body with a waterdrop notch and a fairly thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a dual camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Green, Blue, and Purple color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Micromax IN 1B offers a dual rear camera system comprising a 13MP (f/1.9) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) shooter on the front side.

Internals Under the hood

The Micromax IN 1B draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 10/Android 10 (Go) and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers supports for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?