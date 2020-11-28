OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.3.7 update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T models. As per the changelog, the new firmware brings several system optimizations and improvements to the Game Space section, a new feature that hides silent notifications in status bar, and fixes a screenshot issue. The update also bumps the Android security patch to November 2020.

Everything to know about the update

The OxygenOS 10.3.7 update is currently being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update on your OnePlus 6 or 6T, you can go to Settings >System >System Updates.

Design and display OnePlus 6 and 6T: At a glance

The OnePlus 6 has a wide display cut-out and a rear-mounted physical fingerprint scanner while the 6T sports a waterdrop notch design and an in-screen fingerprint reader. Both the handsets have a metal-glass construction and a dual rear camera setup. The OnePlus 6 bears a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) AMOLED display while the 6T has a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Both the OnePlus 6 and 6T have a dual rear camera system, comprising a 16MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and a 20MP (f/1.7) wide-angle lens. On the front, both the handsets offer a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood