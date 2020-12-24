Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 11 smartphone on December 28. In the latest news, an alleged official teaser video has been released (via SparrowNews). Xiaomi has also created a microsite for the phone on Mi.com, that reiterates its design features. Separately, the pre-bookings have been commenced unofficially by JD.com till December 31, hinting it will go on sale after that.

Information A special leather-wrapped variant is also expected

In other news, a tipster on Weibo has shared a list of key variants of the smartphone, one of them will be a leather-wrapped special edition (via Gizchina). Meanwhile, another report has revealed that the phone will cost starting at CNY 4,500 (approximately Rs. 50,700).

Design and display Here's how the Mi 11 will look like

As per the latest leaks, the Mi 11 will likely have a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, curved screen edges, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera system. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 11 will sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, it will get a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 11 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability