Last updated on Dec 24, 2020, 04:37 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 11 smartphone on December 28. In the latest news, an alleged official teaser video has been released (via SparrowNews).
Xiaomi has also created a microsite for the phone on Mi.com, that reiterates its design features.
Separately, the pre-bookings have been commenced unofficially by JD.com till December 31, hinting it will go on sale after that.
In other news, a tipster on Weibo has shared a list of key variants of the smartphone, one of them will be a leather-wrapped special edition (via Gizchina). Meanwhile, another report has revealed that the phone will cost starting at CNY 4,500 (approximately Rs. 50,700).
As per the latest leaks, the Mi 11 will likely have a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, curved screen edges, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera system.
The handset is tipped to bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Mi 11 will sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, it will get a 32MP selfie snapper.
The Mi 11 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Going by the latest report, the Mi 11 is expected to be priced at CNY 4,500 (roughly Rs. 50,700), CNY 4,800 (approximately Rs. 54,000), and CNY 5,200 (around Rs. 58,600) for the 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB variants, respectively.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.