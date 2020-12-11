Last updated on Dec 11, 2020, 05:33 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Realme will introduce the X7 Pro model in the global markets on December 17, the company has announced. To recall, the handset was launched in China in September alongside the standard X7 model.
As for the key highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, a Super AMOLED screen, quad rear cameras, and a 65W fast-charging support.
Here's our roundup.
The Realme X7 Pro features a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Dark Blue, White, and Rainbow color options.
The Realme X7 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. Up front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.
The Realme X7 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
The Realme X7 Pro will make its global debut on December 17, with the first stop being Thailand. The global prices will be announced at the time of launch but in China, it carries a starting price-tag of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 24,800).
