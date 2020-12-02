Xiaomi is expected to announce its flagship Mi 11 model sometime in January 2021. In the latest development, the company's CEO Lei Jun has revealed that the handset will be powered by the newly-announced Snapdragon 888 chipset. The Snapdragon 888 chipset is Qualcomm's next-generation flagship mobile processor and it comes as a successor to the Snapdragon 865.

Key highlights What's new in the Snapdragon 888 processor?

The Snapdragon 888 chipset comes with the 3rd-generation Snapdragon Elite Gaming processor, which delivers a 35% increase in GPU performance and 144fps gaming support. The chipset also packs the 3rd-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem and the 6th-generation AI Engine, which can perform 26 tera operations per second (TOPS). Notably, the details about the CPU onboard the Snapdragon 888 are yet to be revealed.

Design and display Mi 11: At a glance

Coming to the smartphone, the Mi 11 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and curved screen edges. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The handset will reportedly bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ or QHD+ AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 11 will have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto camera with up to 30x hybrid zoom support. On the front, it will house a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 11 will draw power from the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?