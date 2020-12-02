Xiaomi is planning to launch a new Mi 10i model in India in the coming weeks. The handset was recently spotted on the Google Play Console listing and has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards. According to the reports, the Mi 10i will arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, which was launched in China last week.

Design and display Mi 10i: At a glance

As a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, the Mi 10i will feature an all-glass body with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera module. The handset will sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10i will have a quad rear camera system comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it will house 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 10i will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 750G processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,800mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?