Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 2.5 update for its Galaxy A31 and M51 smartphones. As per the changelog, the firmware brings features like Bitmoji support for Always-On Display, an improved camera experience, SOS location sharing via Messages, an updated Samsung Keyboard app, and general system enhancements. It also bumps the Android security patch on the devices to November 2020.

Everything to know about the update

The update for the Galaxy A31 and Galaxy M51 carries version number A315NKSU1BTK2 and M515FXXU1BTK4, respectively. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings >Software update.

Design and display Recalling the Samsung Galaxy A31 and M51

As far as their specifications are concerned, the Galaxy A31 features a waterdrop notch design and an in-screen fingerprint sensor whereas the Galaxy M51 has a punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The former bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen while the latter offers a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A31 packs a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 5MP depth lens. The Galaxy M51 also gets a similar arrangement but with a 64MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, the A31 has a 20MP snapper while the M51 packs a 32MP camera.

Internals Under the hood