As the latest addition to its portfolio of gaming laptops, Lenovo has launched the Legion 5 model in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 75,990 and is up for grabs via the company's online store as well as exclusive retail outlets. The Legion 5 offers an AMD Ryzen 5 chipset, a 120Hz screen, and up to 8 hours of battery life.

Design and display Lenovo Legion 5: At a glance

The Lenovo Legion 5 features a modern design with slim bezels on the sides, a prominent chin at the bottom, and a built-in webcam with a privacy shutter. It weighs at around 2.3kg and is offered in a single Phantom Black color option. It has a 15.6-inch (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 'TrueStrike' backlit keyboard, and a multi-touch trackpad.

Internals Under the hood

The Lenovo Legion 5 draws power from an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, coupled with up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 8GB of DDR6 RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and 1TB of HDD storage. It runs on Windows 10 Home and packs a 60Wh battery that offers up to 8 hours of screen time.

Nitty-gritty Connectivity options and I/O ports available on the Legion 5

The connectivity options and I/O ports available on the Lenovo Legion 5 include four USB 3.2 Generation 1 ports, a USB 3.2 Type-C Generation 1 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, Ethernet (RJ-45) port, a headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. It also packs a 720p webcam, dual 2W Harman Kardon speakers, and offers support for Dolby Atmos (headphones only).

Information How much does it cost?