Last updated on Nov 25, 2020, 12:29 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its portfolio of budget-friendly smartphones, Motorola has launched the Moto E7. It arrives as a more affordable version of the Moto E7 Plus that was launched in India in September.
As for the highlights, the Moto E7 comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a dual rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The Moto E7 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Mineral Gray, Aqua Blue, and Satin Coral color options.
The Moto E7 has a dual rear camera system that comprises a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
The Moto E7 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor, combined with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
In Europe, the Moto E7 will be priced at around €110 (approximately Rs. 10,000) for the solo 2GB/32GB model. It will be available for purchase starting December.
