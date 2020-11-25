Expanding its portfolio of budget-friendly smartphones, Motorola has launched the Moto E7. It arrives as a more affordable version of the Moto E7 Plus that was launched in India in September. As for the highlights, the Moto E7 comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a dual rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Moto E7: At a glance

The Moto E7 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Mineral Gray, Aqua Blue, and Satin Coral color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto E7 has a dual rear camera system that comprises a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Moto E7 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor, combined with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?