Vivo has launched the V20 (2021) smartphone in India without an official announcement. Priced at Rs. 24,990, it is now listed on Amazon India and comes as an upgrade over the V20 handset from the company. As for the key highlights, it offers a Snapdragon 730G chipset, triple rear cameras, a 4,000mAh battery, and a waterdrop notch. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo V20 (2021): At a glance

The Vivo V20 (2021) features a waterdrop notch, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, there is a triple camera unit. The handset houses a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen that offers a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, it is available in Sunset Melody and Midnight Jazz color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo V20 (2021) sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP mono camera with an LED flash. Up front, it has a 44MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo V20 (2021) draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability