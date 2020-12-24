Last updated on Dec 24, 2020, 12:50 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
As the latest addition to its portfolio of budget-friendly smartphones, Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched the Enjoy 20 SE smartphone in its home country.
Priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,600), it will be up for pre-orders from December 26, via Vmall.
As for the highlights, the handset comes with a Kirin 710A chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.
The Huawei Enjoy 20 SE features a punch-hole design, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen and comes in Magic Night Black, Qijing Forest, and Dawn Gold color options.
The Huawei Enjoy 20 SE sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Up front, it has an 8MP selfie snapper.
The Huawei Enjoy 20 SE draws power from a Kirin 710A processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based EMUI 10.1 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Huawei Enjoy 20 SE is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,600) for the 4GB/128GB model and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,900) for the 8GB/128GB variant. It will be up for pre-orders starting December 26.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.