As the latest addition to its portfolio of budget-friendly smartphones, Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched the Enjoy 20 SE smartphone in its home country.

Priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,600), it will be up for pre-orders from December 26, via Vmall.

As for the highlights, the handset comes with a Kirin 710A chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.