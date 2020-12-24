Vivo's iQOO 7 will likely be launched in January next year. In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has shared that the handset will come with a 120Hz Full-HD+ display, 120W fast-charging, a 4,000mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 888 processor. The blogger also reiterated the tip-off about the phone's launch in mid-January. Here are more details.

Design and display iQOO 7: At a glance

As per the recently leaked teaser image, the iQOO 7 is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will have a triple camera unit. The handset will likely bear a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.8:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iQOO 7 will sport a triple rear camera module including a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP tertiary camera with an LED flash. Up front, there will be a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The iQOO 7 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based iQOO UI and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?