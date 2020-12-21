Vivo's sub-brand iQOO is expected to launch the iQOO 7 smartphone by mid-January 2021. In the latest development, the company has shared a teaser image of the handset, which reveals the triple cameras, iQOO branding, and Black, Red, and Blue vertical stripes on the rear panel. The model in the picture is tipped to be the BMW Edition. Here's our roundup.

Design and display iQOO 7: At a glance

The iQOO 7 is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will have a triple camera unit. The handset will likely bear a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.8:9 and a high refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iQOO 7 will sport a triple rear camera module including a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP tertiary camera with an LED flash. Up front, there will be a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The iQOO 7 will likely be fueled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based iQOO UI and pack a 4,500mAh battery with a massive 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

