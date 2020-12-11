Xiaomi has started releasing the Android 11-based MIUI 12 update for its Mi 10 smartphones in India. The firmware was earlier rolled out in China and Europe. The company has not shared a changelog as of now but the new firmware brings all the goodies of Android 11 along with a host of MIUI 12 customizations as well as system and performance improvements.

Details about the update

The firmware carries version number V12.2.2.0.RJBINXM and has a download size of around 2.8GB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display Recalling the Mi 10

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Mi 10 features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, curved edges, and slim bezels. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it has a 20MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood