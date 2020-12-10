Lenovo has launched its budget-friendly K12 and K12 Pro models in China at a starting price of CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,000). The former arrives as a rebranded version of the Moto E7 Plus while the latter is a rebadged Moto G9 Power. As for the highlights, the K12 duo comes with an HD+ screen, up to triple rear cameras, and entry-level hardware.

Design and display Lenovo K12 and K12 Pro: At a glance

The Lenovo K12 features a waterdrop notch design and a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The K12 Pro gets a punch-hole cut-out for the selfie snapper and a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. Both the handsets have a plastic body, a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, and are offered in two color options apiece.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Lenovo K12 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.79) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it has an 8MP (f/2.2) snapper. The Pro model has a triple rear camera module including a 64MP (f/1.79) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it packs a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The vanilla K12 model draws power from a Snapdragon 460 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery, while the K12 Pro gets a Snapdragon 662 processor and a 6,000mAh battery. Under the hood, they boot Android 10 and provide 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of storage. For connectivity, the devices offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much do they cost?