Samsung is gearing up to introduce a new budget-range Galaxy M12 model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench (via MySmartPrice), revealing some of its key specifications. As per the listing, it will come with an Exynos 850 chipset, 3GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Information What scores did Samsung Galaxy M12 receive on Geekbench?

As per the screenshot shared by MySmartPrice, the Galaxy M12 appeared on Geekbench with model number SM-M127F. The listing, which was uploaded on December 11, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 178 and a multi-core score of 1,025.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M12: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy M12 will feature a waterdrop notch with a thick bottom bezel and a plastic body. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M12 will sport a quad rear camera module including a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it will house an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M12 will draw power from an Exynos 850 processor, combined with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI and pack a massive 7,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?