Realme is planning to bring the X7 Pro smartphone in India, soon. In the latest development, the handset was found on the company's India support page (via MySmartPrice), hinting at an imminent launch. To recall, it was first announced in China in September. A MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, quad rear cameras, and 65W fast-charging support mark the highlights of the phone.

Design and display Realme X7 Pro: At a glance

The Realme X7 Pro features a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a quad camera system. The handset sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen that has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Further, it is offered in Dark Blue, White, and Rainbow color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The X7 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme X7 Pro is fueled by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it boots Android 10-based Realme UI and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 65W/50W fast-charging support (depending on the region). The device also offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?