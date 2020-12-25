Last updated on Dec 25, 2020, 12:05 am
Written byHarshita Malik
Realme is planning to bring the X7 Pro smartphone in India, soon. In the latest development, the handset was found on the company's India support page (via MySmartPrice), hinting at an imminent launch.
To recall, it was first announced in China in September.
A MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, quad rear cameras, and 65W fast-charging support mark the highlights of the phone.
The Realme X7 Pro features a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a quad camera system.
The handset sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen that has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.
Further, it is offered in Dark Blue, White, and Rainbow color options.
The X7 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing shooter.
The Realme X7 Pro is fueled by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
At the heart, it boots Android 10-based Realme UI and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 65W/50W fast-charging support (depending on the region).
The device also offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
There is no official information on the India launch and pricing of the Realme X7 Pro. For reference, in Thailand, it is priced at THB 16,990 (approximately Rs. 42,000) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
