Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy A32 model, whose renders were leaked recently, is likely to ship with Android 11. The handset has been spotted on the HTML5 test database with model number SM-A326B and the listing shows it runs on Android 11. This suggests that the upcoming Galaxy A32 5G will boot Android 11 out of the box. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel, plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a quad camera arrangement. The handset is likely to sport a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a pixel density of 268ppi.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will offer a quad rear camera system comprising a 48MP primary sensor and three other lenses, details of which are unclear as of now. For selfies, it will have a single camera on the front but its specifications are unknown.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is expected to draw power from an entry-level 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 4,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?