Microsoft Surface Laptop Go launched in India at Rs. 63,500Last updated on Jan 21, 2021, 08:00 pm
Microsoft has introduced the Surface Laptop Go in India at a starting price-tag of Rs. 63,499. It will go on sale from January 22 onwards via Amazon, Reliance Digital, and other authorized retailers.
To recall, the Surface Laptop Go was first announced in the US last October. It comes with a touch display, a non-detachable keyboard, and a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor.
Design and display
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: At a glance
The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go features a slim body with proportionate bezels on the sides, a fingerprint reader, a full-sized keyboard with 1.3mm key travel, and a precision trackpad.
It bears a touch-supported 12.45-inch (1536x1024 pixels) PixelSense display with a 3:2 screen ratio.
The notebook measures at 278.18x205.67x15.69mm and tips the scales at 1.1kg.
Internals
Under the hood
The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go draws power from a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 256GB of SSD storage, and Intel UHD Graphics.
It runs on Windows 10 Pro and offers up to 13-hours of usage on a single charge. It also comes bundled with a 39W power adapter.
Nitty-gritty
Connectivity options and I/O ports available on Surface Laptop Go
The connectivity options and I/O ports available on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go include a Type-C port, a Type-A port, a Surface Connect port, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6 support, and Bluetooth 5.0.
It also offers a 720p (f/2.0) HD web camera, Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium support, and dual far-field studio microphones.
Information
How much does it cost?
In India, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go costs Rs. 63,499 for the 4GB/64GB model, Rs. 71,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, Rs. 91,999 for the 8GB/256GB version, and Rs. 1,10,999 for the top-end 16GB/256GB model.