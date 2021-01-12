Microsoft has launched the Surface Pro 7+ tablet-cum-laptop at a starting price-tag of $899 (approximately Rs. 66,000). The device looks similar to the Surface Pro 7 and has the same 12.3-inch screen with a unibody magnesium design and hidden air vents. Under the hood, it comes with more RAM, optional LTE support, and the latest Intel Tiger Lake processors. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: At a glance

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ has a premium build quality with a magnesium chassis, prominent bezels, and a detachable keyboard. The device has a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a QHD+ (2736x1824 pixels) resolution, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and 10-point multi-touch support. For audio, it packs 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and dual far-field studio-quality microphones.

Internals Under the hood

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ runs on Windows 10 Pro and draws power from up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 chipset, coupled with up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to Iris Xe graphics. It also has up to 1TB of removable SSD storage, which the company claims, is meant "to support the security and privacy needs of business and educational organizations."

Connectivity Connectivity and I/O ports available on the Surface Pro 7+

Surface Pro 7+ has a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, a USB Type-A port, a microSD card reader (Wi-Fi variant only), a SIM card slot (LTE model), and a Surface Connect port for charging. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. For selfies, video calling, and other photography needs, there is an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

Pocket-pinch What about the pricing?