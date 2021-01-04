Xiaomi is all set to announce the Mi 10i smartphone in India on January 5. In the run-up to the launch event, Xiaomi India's managing director, Manu Kumar Jain, has revealed that the phone will cost under Rs. 30,000. Meanwhile, a separate tip-off by @yabhishekhd suggests that Mi 10i will carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 21,999. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Mi 10i: At a glance

The Mi 10i will feature a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, there will be a quad camera setup housed within a circular module. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be available in Atlantic Blue, Midnight Black, and Pacific Sunrise color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10i will sport a quad rear camera arrangement comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it will have a single 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 10i will be fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 750G processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?