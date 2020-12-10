Xiaomi is expected to launch a new Mi 10i model in India as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, which went official in China last month. The smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing some of its key specifications. As per the listing, the Mi 10i will come with a 1.8GHz processor, 8GB of RAM, and Android 10 support.

Information What scores did Mi 10i receive on Geekbench?

The Mi 10i appeared on Geekbench with model number M2007J17I. The listing, which was uploaded on December 9, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 652 and a multi-core score of 2,004.

Design and display Mi 10i: At a glance

As a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, the upcoming Mi 10i will feature an all-glass body with a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an IP53 rating. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 120Hz 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10i will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 10i is likely to be fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?