Last updated on Jan 04, 2021, 06:46 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung will launch the Galaxy M02s smartphone in India on January 7 at 1 pm, the company has announced. The tech giant has also activated a microsite for the phone, revealing its key specifications and features.
As per the webpage, the handset will come with an HD+ screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and 4GB of RAM.
The Samsung Galaxy M02s will feature a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a triple camera unit.
The handset will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a pixel density of 264ppi.
It is likely to be offered in Black and White color options.
The Samsung Galaxy M02s will sport a triple rear camera module, including a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro camera along with an LED flash. Up front, it will offer a 5MP selfie shooter.
The Galaxy M02s will draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
The official pricing details of the Galaxy M02s will be announced on January 7. However, given the entry-level specifications, it is likely to be priced below Rs. 10,000.
