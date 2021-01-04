Chinese tech giant Realme is all set to introduce a new V15 model in its home market on January 7, a Weibo post by the company's President, Xu Qi, has confirmed. The executive has also shared some posters of the phone, revealing that it will feature a punch-hole design, gradient design on the back panel, and a triple-lens rear camera unit. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme V15: At a glance

The Realme V15 will feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup housed within a rectangular module. The handset is likely to bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and pixel density of 405ppi.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme V15 will sport a triple rear camera system, including a 64MP primary sensor and two other supporting lenses, details of which are unclear as of now. Up front, there will be a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme V15 is expected to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based Realme UI and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?