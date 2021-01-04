Last updated on Jan 04, 2021, 02:52 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Chinese tech giant Realme is all set to introduce a new V15 model in its home market on January 7, a Weibo post by the company's President, Xu Qi, has confirmed.
The executive has also shared some posters of the phone, revealing that it will feature a punch-hole design, gradient design on the back panel, and a triple-lens rear camera unit.
The Realme V15 will feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup housed within a rectangular module.
The handset is likely to bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and pixel density of 405ppi.
The Realme V15 will sport a triple rear camera system, including a 64MP primary sensor and two other supporting lenses, details of which are unclear as of now. Up front, there will be a 32MP selfie snapper.
The Realme V15 is expected to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based Realme UI and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, 5G, and a Type-C port.
The official pricing and availability details of the Realme V15 will be revealed during the launch event on January 7. However, looking at the expected specifications and features, it will be priced at around Rs. 20,000.
