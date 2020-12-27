The OnePlus 9 series of smartphones is expected to make its global debut in March 2021. In the latest development, the specifications and features of the vanilla OnePlus 9 have been reportedly revealed. The device will come with a triple rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support, among others. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OnePlus 9: At a glance

The OnePlus 9 will have a flat bezel-less screen with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset should sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 9 will have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 20MP (f/1.8) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP (f/3.4) telephoto camera. Meanwhile, on the front, there should be a single 16MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 9 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and should pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast, 30W wireless, and reverse wireless charging support. All latest connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, and NFC, should be supported.

Information What about the pricing?