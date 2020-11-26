As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, HMD Global has launched the Nokia 2.4 model in India. The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a dual rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery. It also offers a dedicated Google Assistant button. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Nokia 2.4: At a glance

The Nokia 2.4 offers a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. The device has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is available in Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia 2.4 bears a dual rear camera system that consists of a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens with an LED flash unit. For selfies and video calling, it packs a 5MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Nokia 2.4 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, the handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,500mAh battery. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much does it cost?