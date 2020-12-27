Realme Vice President Xu Qi Chase has teased the design and specifications of its upcoming Race smartphone. It is expected to be launched in the first quarter of next year. As for the highlights, the handset will have a sandstone-textured rear panel and shall come with a quad rear camera setup as well as a Snapdragon 888 processor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme Race: At a glance

The Realme Race should have a bezel-less display with a punch-hole cut-out for the selfie snapper. On the rear, there should be a triple camera setup housed within a rectangular module. The device is likely to come with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen. However, no information regarding the fingerprint scanner is currently available.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme Race will have a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, and three other lenses. Meanwhile, on the front, there should be a single 32MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme Race will draw power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device should run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. It should also offer support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information Pricing and availability