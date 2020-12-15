OPPO is all set to introduce the Reno5 Pro+ 5G model in China on December 24. In the latest development, the handset was spotted on Geekbench, revealing some of its key specifications. As per the listing, it will come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset (codenamed 'Kona'), 8GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Information How did Reno5 Pro+ 5G perform on Geekbench?

As per the listing, the OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G appeared on Geekbench with model number PDRM00. The listing, which was uploaded on December 14, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 886 and a multi-core score of 3,036.

Design and display OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G: At a glance

The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be offered in Black and Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G will sport a quad rear camera module, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it will get a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?