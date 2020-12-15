Last updated on Dec 15, 2020, 02:53 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
OPPO is all set to introduce the Reno5 Pro+ 5G model in China on December 24. In the latest development, the handset was spotted on Geekbench, revealing some of its key specifications.
As per the listing, it will come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset (codenamed 'Kona'), 8GB of RAM, and Android 11 support.
Here's our roundup.
As per the listing, the OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G appeared on Geekbench with model number PDRM00. The listing, which was uploaded on December 14, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 886 and a multi-core score of 3,036.
The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a quad camera unit.
The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be offered in Black and Blue color options.
The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G will sport a quad rear camera module, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it will get a 32MP selfie shooter.
The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G will be revealed at the launch event on December 24. However, looking at its specifications and features, the handset is expected to be priced at around CNY 4,499 (approximately Rs. 50,600).
